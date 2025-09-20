Open Menu

AC Inspects Patwar Khanas, Reviews Attendance And Records

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2025 | 07:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) As part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s District Service Delivery Initiative, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Dr. Muhammad Hamid conducted surprise visits to various Patwar Khanas on Saturday to review performance and public service delivery.

During the inspection, he checked the attendance of patwaris and verified official records.

Staff and clerks were found absent at the time of inspection.

The Assistant Commissioner also interacted with citizens present at the offices, who reported no complaints so far. He directed patwaris to resolve public issues on priority basis and avoid any negligence.

Citizens were informed that in case of any complaint regarding Patwar Khanas, they may directly approach the office of the Assistant Commissioner Paharpur.

