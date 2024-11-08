AC Larkana pays surprise visit to schools, hospitals

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Assistant commissioner (AC) Larkano Raja Khan Qureshi on Friday paid surprise visit to different government Schools and Basic Health Units.

He inspected the classrooms and lab of the schools and also checked the attendance of the Teachers and Students of the taluks of Larkana.

He directed the Schools Headmaster to ensure attendance of teachers and better performance of schools.

Although, seeing the good performance of students, he appreciated the students and teachers of schools.

Beside this he visited the dispensaries of Taluks of larkana villages kothi Kalhoro,Areja Pharo and Ratokot of where he checked the availability of the medicine and presence of duty doctor and his staff.