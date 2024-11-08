AC Larkana Pays Surprise Visit To Schools, Hospitals
Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2024 | 01:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Assistant commissioner (AC) Larkano Raja Khan Qureshi on Friday paid surprise visit to different government Schools and Basic Health Units.
He inspected the classrooms and lab of the schools and also checked the attendance of the Teachers and Students of the taluks of Larkana.
He directed the Schools Headmaster to ensure attendance of teachers and better performance of schools.
Although, seeing the good performance of students, he appreciated the students and teachers of schools.
Beside this he visited the dispensaries of Taluks of larkana villages kothi Kalhoro,Areja Pharo and Ratokot of where he checked the availability of the medicine and presence of duty doctor and his staff.
Recent Stories
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship
After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..
Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris to celebrate 147th birth day of Kashmir-origin poet, Allama Iqbal with due zeal, fervor t ..2 minutes ago
-
SIAL,Police jointly carried out traffic awareness session22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 116,800 cusecs water32 minutes ago
-
Industrial Area police arrest 2000 outlaws, recovers 69 mln32 minutes ago
-
Police trace theft case; recover stolen bike, illegal arms42 minutes ago
-
National STEM day emphasizes need for digital literacy in education42 minutes ago
-
Governors of KP, Punjab meet, discusses key issues42 minutes ago
-
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab48 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held52 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 558 kg drugs during five operations52 minutes ago
-
Azma Bokhari stresses for responsible behavior, cross-border cooperation to handle smog issue1 hour ago
-
Three persons injured in road accident due to smog1 hour ago