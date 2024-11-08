Open Menu

AC Larkana Pays Surprise Visit To Schools, Hospitals

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2024 | 01:30 PM

AC Larkana pays surprise visit to schools, hospitals

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Assistant commissioner (AC) Larkano Raja Khan Qureshi on Friday paid surprise visit to different government Schools and Basic Health Units.

He inspected the classrooms and lab of the schools and also checked the attendance of the Teachers and Students of the taluks of Larkana.

He directed the Schools Headmaster to ensure attendance of teachers and better performance of schools.

Although, seeing the good performance of students, he appreciated the students and teachers of schools.

Beside this he visited the dispensaries of Taluks of larkana villages kothi Kalhoro,Areja Pharo and Ratokot of where he checked the availability of the medicine and presence of duty doctor and his staff.

Related Topics

Visit Doctor Larkana Government

Recent Stories

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

48 minutes ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader call ..

Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest

14 hours ago
 PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in footba ..

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

14 hours ago
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meetin ..

Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion

14 hours ago
 Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urg ..

Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action

14 hours ago
 Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relati ..

Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship

14 hours ago
 After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European l ..

After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders

14 hours ago
 Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communiti ..

Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..

14 hours ago
 Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained

Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan