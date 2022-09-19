UrduPoint.com

AC Paroa Visits Various Schools, Check Attendance Of Students, Teachers

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 07:12 PM

The district administration is taking concrete measures to ensure best facilities in educational institutions

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration is taking concrete measures to ensure best facilities in educational institutions.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Paroa Karamat Ullah, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Nasrullah Khan, has visited different schools of the Tehsil.

During his visit, he checked the educational activities and attendance of students as well as teachers besides availability of clean drinking water and other facilities being provided to the students.

During his visit, the assistant commissioner said the administration would not leave any stone unturned for provision of quality education to all the children. He said the rehabilitation of different schools were underway which were damaged with the recent rains and floods.

On this occasion, the Assistant Commissioner gave a special instruction that reading and teaching was the best practice and no negligence in this process would be tolerated.

