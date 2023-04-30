UrduPoint.com

AC Renala Khurd Confiscates 550-maund Wheat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2023 | 05:40 PM

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Renala Khurd Chaudhry Ziaullah confiscated 550-maund wheat on Sunday, which was being transported out of Okara district illegally.

Official sources said the assistant commissioner, along with a food Department team, intercepted a tractor-trolley which was taking away 300-maund wheat from Choochak village for selling it out of the district bounds.

The official also confiscated 250-maund wheat, which was being taken away from village Kaluwal for selling it out of the district precincts in violation of a ban on movement of the commodity beyond the district bounds.

The confiscated wheat was shifted to wheat purchase centre at Bama-mala.

