AC Renala Khurd confiscates 550-maund wheat

(@FahadShabbir)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Renala Khurd Chaudhry Ziaullah confiscated 550-maund wheat on Sunday, which was being transported out of Okara district illegally.

Official sources said the assistant commissioner, along with a food Department team, intercepted a tractor-trolley which was taking away 300-maund wheat from Choochak village for selling it out of the district bounds.

The official also confiscated 250-maund wheat, which was being taken away from village Kaluwal for selling it out of the district precincts in violation of a ban on movement of the commodity beyond the district bounds.

The confiscated wheat was shifted to wheat purchase centre at Bama-mala.