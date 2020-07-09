UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Seals 6 Shops, 4 Hotels Over SOPs Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 02:22 PM

AC seals 6 shops, 4 hotels over SOPs violations

To ensure implementation of SOPs, Assistant Commissioner, Abbottabad, Dr Mujtaba Bharwana on Thursday visited main bazaar, Eidgah Road and Masjid Bazaar here

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :To ensure implementation of SOPs, Assistant Commissioner, Abbottabad, Dr Mujtaba Bharwana on Thursday visited main bazaar, Eidgah Road and Masjid Bazaar here.

He inspected the state of implementation on prescribed SOPs and sealed 6 shops and 4 hotels in this regard.

He also paid a visit to Suzuki Stand and issued directives for strictly following the prescribed procedure against coronavirus. On the occasion Tehsil Officer Regulation, TMA, Mazhar Muzaffar along with his staff were also present.

Following directives of DC Abbottabad, Mughees Sanaullah, price control magistrates also paid frequent visits to different bazaars to ensure implementation of SOPs and sale of grocery items at prescribed rates.

The AC asked the people to inform about any of their grievances and suggestions at land line number 09929310553 of his office.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Visit Road Sale Price Mosque Suzuki Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zoom into imagination now with a better price at t ..

45 minutes ago

LHC decides to form committee to probe petroleum c ..

53 minutes ago

PCB issues RFP for website designing, development ..

60 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa visits Peshawar ..

1 hour ago

Serbian Defense Minister Says Unrest in Country At ..

4 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares birthday wishes with her dipl ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.