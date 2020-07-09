AC seals 6 shops, 4 hotels over SOPs violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :To ensure implementation of SOPs, Assistant Commissioner, Abbottabad, Dr Mujtaba Bharwana on Thursday visited main bazaar, Eidgah Road and Masjid Bazaar here.

He inspected the state of implementation on prescribed SOPs and sealed 6 shops and 4 hotels in this regard.

He also paid a visit to Suzuki Stand and issued directives for strictly following the prescribed procedure against coronavirus. On the occasion Tehsil Officer Regulation, TMA, Mazhar Muzaffar along with his staff were also present.

Following directives of DC Abbottabad, Mughees Sanaullah, price control magistrates also paid frequent visits to different bazaars to ensure implementation of SOPs and sale of grocery items at prescribed rates.

The AC asked the people to inform about any of their grievances and suggestions at land line number 09929310553 of his office.