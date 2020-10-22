UrduPoint.com
AC Taxila Recovers 1200 Sugar Bags

Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:00 PM

AC Taxila recovers 1200 sugar bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Taxila Assistant Commissioner (AC) Thursday raided and recovered 1200 sugar bags illegally stored in a godown.

According to a spokesman, the administration on the directives of Punjab government conducted raid and recovered 50 kg sugar bags which were not mentioned in the record.

The godown was sealed and the traders were warned not to indulge in hoarding as strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators without any discrimination.

He informed that the sugar bags recovered from the godown would be auctioned in Sahulat bazaars.

He said, the administration on the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking action against profiteers and hoarders.

More Stories From Pakistan

