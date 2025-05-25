AC Visits Cattle Market, Reviewed Arrangements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sillanwali, Tariq Mehmood Gill on Sunday visited the cattle market which has been set up outside of the city for purchase of sacrificial animals and reviewed the arrangements.
According to a spokesperson,He visited the security set up,established to protect animals from ticks and also checked the presence of staff,availability of medicines and arrangements related to the cattle market.
He directed the staff to ensure proper arrangements in the cattle markets.
Deputy District health officer (DDHO) Sillanwali Dr.Abdul Rehman was also accompanied him.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Jordan on Independence Day
Eid al-Adha expected on 6th June in most Islamic countries: International Astron ..
Australian authorities airdrop supplies to farmers stranded by floods
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025
UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku
Jordan, Grenada sign joint communiqué to establish diplomatic relations
UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..
Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievement ..
Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival
FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of ..
Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FTO Coordinator applauds govt’s firm action against tax evaders23 seconds ago
-
AIOU holds "entrepreneurship fair in the digital age" to empower youth27 seconds ago
-
MD Rizvi reviews NPF projects, stresses transparency & public welfare34 seconds ago
-
AC visits cattle market, reviewed arrangements37 seconds ago
-
PEC establishes Young Engineers National Forum, appoints Engr. Usman Farooq as its focal person38 seconds ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi expresses sympathy over loss from Punjab rains20 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi chairs key meeting on Islamabad’s Administration20 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq awards police officers for outstanding performance21 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits arrested for killing citizen during robbery21 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) to launch key report on out-of-school Children in Pakist ..21 minutes ago
-
CM's far-sighted approach, tech advancements to transform Punjab's environment soon: DG EPA21 minutes ago
-
Two girls drown in fish farm31 minutes ago