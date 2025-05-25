AC visits cattle market, reviewed arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sillanwali, Tariq Mehmood Gill on Sunday visited the cattle market which has been set up outside of the city for purchase of sacrificial animals and reviewed the arrangements.

According to a spokesperson,He visited the security set up,established to protect animals from ticks and also checked the presence of staff,availability of medicines and arrangements related to the cattle market.

He directed the staff to ensure proper arrangements in the cattle markets.

Deputy District health officer (DDHO) Sillanwali Dr.Abdul Rehman was also accompanied him.