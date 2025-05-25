DIG Tariq awards police officers for outstanding performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq on Sunday awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes to police officers for demonstrating exceptional performance in the line of duty.

An official told APP that the recognition ceremony aimed to appreciate the efforts of those officers who went above and beyond in the performance of their duties.

DIG Tariq said the officers had displayed remarkable bravery and commitment, and their efforts significantly contributed to maintaining law and order in the Federal capital.

He added that the values of courage, discipline, and transparency should be the distinguishing features of Islamabad Police.

DIG Tariq further said that all officers should continue to perform their duties with the same spirit and dedication, emphasizing that every action of the force reflects not only locally but also at national and international levels.

The awarded officers expressed gratitude for the recognition and called the gesture both encouraging and commendable.

