FTO Coordinator applauds govt’s firm action against tax evaders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Coordinator to the Federal Tax Ombudsman(FTO),Saif Ur Rehman on Sunday lauded the government’s prudent decision to bring all tax evaders within the tax net,commending its resolve to act without yielding to any form of pressure.

In a statement,he said the move reflects a strong commitment to strengthening the national economy and fostering a transparent,accountable tax culture.

He emphasized that broadening the tax base was essential to ensuring a fair distribution of the tax burden and to reducing the country’s dependence on indirect taxation,a system that disproportionately impacts lower-income groups.

Appreciating the government’s determination to implement effective measures against long-standing tax evasion, he described the initiative as a critical step toward economic justice.

The coordinator further noted that such efforts would help restore public confidence in the taxation system and lay the foundation for sustainable development.

He also assured the full support of the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s office in ensuring fair enforcement while safeguarding the rights of honest taxpayers throughout the process.