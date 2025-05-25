ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Environment Protection and Climate Change Department (EPA) Director General Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh Sunday reaffirmed the Punjab government's unrelenting resolve to environmental guardianship, deploying state-of-the-art technology.

It aimed to aggressively combat pollution hotspots and forge an unpolluted environment for citizens, through trailblazing international collaborations and groundbreaking drone-powered interventions.

In an exclusive conversation with ptv news Channel, DG EPA said that the CM Punjab Maryum Nawaz' far-sighted approach and tech advancements will transform Punjab's environment soon.

Highlighting the government's commitment to environmental sustainability, DG EPA emphasized that the innovative use of technology will play a pivotal role in achieving this goal.

He expressed optimism that these initiatives will not only improve the environmental conditions in Punjab but also set a precedent for other regions to follow.

DG EPA highlighted that this environmental force is a pioneering initiative in the entire region, boasting a dedicated team of 1000 staff, comprising both males and females.

Notably, the team includes around 28 officers holding PhD degrees, along with other highly qualified

professionals, he mentioned.

These experts are actively engaged in research and investigation across various sectors, including air quality monitoring, water conservation, construction regulation, drone surveillance, camera installation, plastic waste management, and hospital waste control, among others, he replied in a question.

This comprehensive approach underscores the force's commitment to addressing environmental challenges and promoting sustainability in the region, he added.

Responding to another question, he emphasized that the environmental force is well-trained and equipped to tackle complex environmental issues.

He further stated that the organization is committed to international collaboration and knowledge sharing, with plans to conduct training sessions and workshops with other countries.

This exchange of expertise and best practices will enable the force to stay updated on the latest environmental management strategies and technologies, ultimately enhancing its capacity to protect and preserve the environment in Punjab, he added.

He also stated that the environmental force is working tirelessly to achieve its objectives.

He revealed that in the second phase, the organization plans to leverage more technology to enhance its operations.

By utilizing advanced technologies efficiently and wisely, the force aims to maximize its impact while optimizing the use of limited resources, he mentioned.

DG EPA added that with the effective use of technology, the environmental force will be able to tackle pressing issues such as air pollution, land degradation and smog.

By harnessing technological advancements, the organization aims to monitor, manage and mitigate these environmental challenges, ultimately improving the quality of life for the citizens of Punjab, he concluded.