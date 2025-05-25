Open Menu

Two Girls Drown In Fish Farm

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Two girls drown in fish farm

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Two sisters drowned in a fish farm in the suburban area of Langar Sarai, Muzaffargarh,late Saturday night.

According to details,Ayesha(6) and Ramsha(4) were playing near their house when all of sudden storm hit the area. The girls reportedly lost balance and fell into a nearby fish farm,where they drowned.

Rescue teams reached the scene but both girls had already lost their lives.

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Jordan on ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Jordan on Independence Day

8 seconds ago
 Eid al-Adha expected on 6th June in most Islamic c ..

Eid al-Adha expected on 6th June in most Islamic countries: International Astron ..

2 hours ago
 Australian authorities airdrop supplies to farmers ..

Australian authorities airdrop supplies to farmers stranded by floods

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World C ..

UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku

13 hours ago
Jordan, Grenada sign joint communiqué to establis ..

Jordan, Grenada sign joint communiqué to establish diplomatic relations

13 hours ago
 UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN ..

UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..

13 hours ago
 Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, s ..

Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievement ..

14 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo ..

Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival

15 hours ago
 FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ..

FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of ..

15 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Co ..

Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan