Two Girls Drown In Fish Farm
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 02:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Two sisters drowned in a fish farm in the suburban area of Langar Sarai, Muzaffargarh,late Saturday night.
According to details,Ayesha(6) and Ramsha(4) were playing near their house when all of sudden storm hit the area. The girls reportedly lost balance and fell into a nearby fish farm,where they drowned.
Rescue teams reached the scene but both girls had already lost their lives.
