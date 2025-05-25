Two dacoits arrested for killing citizen during robbery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Shams Colony Police team have arrested two dacoits involved in a dacoity incident that resulted in the killing of a citizen who offered resistance.

An official told APP that the arrested suspects, identified as Muhammad Kahaf and Arshad Khalid, were found in possession of two pistols used in the crime and the snatched mobile phone. Multiple criminal cases have been registered against them, and further investigation is underway.

He said the operation was carried out under the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, as part of an ongoing crackdown against criminal elements and dacoity gangs in the Federal capital.

He said the accused had shot and killed a citizen during a dacoity in the jurisdiction of Shams Colony Police Station. Swift action by the police led to their arrest and the recovery of weapons and looted items.

He said during preliminary interrogation, the dacoits confessed to committing several armed dacoities, targeting pedestrians and shopkeepers at gunpoint. They admitted to opening fire on victims in case of resistance.

He said the accused had gone into hiding in Karachi after committing the crimes, but were successfully traced and apprehended.

DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq reaffirmed that Islamabad Police is taking all necessary steps to safeguard the lives and property of citizens and will not allow any criminal elements to disrupt public peace.

APP/rzr-mkz