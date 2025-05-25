PEC establishes Young Engineers National Forum, appoints Engr. Usman Farooq as its focal person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) In a major step aimed at addressing the challenges faced by young engineers in Pakistan, the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has officially established the Young Engineers National Forum.

The Forum, launched under the vision of PEC Chairman, Engr. Waseem Nazir, aims to unite young engineers on a national platform and empower them to participate in decision-making processes. Engr. Usman Farooq, Member of the PEC Governing Body and Member of the Working Group on Young Engineers Affairs, has been appointed as the focal person for the newly formed Forum.

The inaugural meeting of the Young Engineers National Forum was held in Lahore and was presided over by Engr. Usman Farooq.

The event saw the participation of young engineering leaders from across the country, while several young engineers based abroad joined virtually. During the meeting, the Secretary of the Young Engineers Affairs Working Group, Engr. Salman Ahmed, briefed the representatives about the aims, objectives, and structural working of the YENF. The session continued for several hours with in-depth consultations and discussions.

A significant development highlighted during the session was the decision to organize the Young Engineers National Forum at the district level across Pakistan.

This will allow wider representation and accessibility for engineers in both urban and rural regions.

The initiative is seen as a step toward greater inclusivity, leadership development, and decentralized engagement with the engineering youth across the country.

During this occasion, Engr. Usman Farooq stated that one of the core principles of the forum is to enable young engineers to make their own decisions and shape the future of the profession.

He added that the YENF will not only unify young engineers under one platform but also ensure their active participation in professional matters. The district-level organizational structure will empower local leadership, enhance leadership skills, and encourage grassroots involvement.

The establishment of the Young Engineers National Forum was formally approved during PEC’s recent Governing Body meeting.

The forum aims to serve as a strong, structured, and representative platform for young engineers, offering opportunities for employment, modern training programs, project competitions, leadership development, and an annual national conference.

Through this initiative, the PEC reaffirms its commitment to empowering the next generation of engineers and ensuring their voices are central in shaping Pakistan’s engineering landscape.