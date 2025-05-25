Mohsin Naqvi expresses sympathy over loss from Punjab rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by recent torrential rains in Punjab.

In his statement, Mohsin Naqvi extended heartfelt condolences to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the provincial government, and the people of Punjab.

He said the federal government stands with the Punjab government during this difficult time.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of precious human lives due to the heavy rains in Punjab," said Naqvi.

"We share the grief of the affected families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

He also offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and assured full support to the provincial authorities in dealing with the aftermath of the natural disaster.