AC Wana visits Ramzan Sasta Bazaars

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Wana on Friday paid a visit to the Ramzan Sasta Bazaar and monitored the availability of food items on control rates during the Holy month of Ramadan.

He also directed the concerned officials of the district administration to ensure availability of all food items and groceries at fixed prices.

He said, Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Khalid Iqbal issued clear directives to check the availability of all food items.

AC said that Ramadan Sasta Bazaar was playing a key role in providing direct relief to the people and it would be inspected on a daily basis so that relief could be provided to the people in a transparent manner as directed by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chief Secretary KP Dr.

Kazim Niaz.

The Assistant Commissioner also warned the meat sellers (butchers) not to collect more than the stipulated rates or else they would take stern action.

Later, the AC also visited Ehsaas Cash Distribution Points and urged the staff there to serve the people selflessly.

He said stern action would be taken if any irregularity in the provision of funds to the needy people under Ehsaas Program.