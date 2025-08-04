Open Menu

US Consul General Pays Respects At Iqbal’s Mausoleum; Visits Badshahi Mosque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 11:20 AM

US Consul General pays respects at Iqbal’s mausoleum; visits Badshahi mosque

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The newly-appointed US Consul General to Lahore Stetson Sanders on Monday visited mausoleum

of the Poet of the East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal and laid a floral wreath at the grave during

his first outing after assuming charge at the US Consulate here.

The US diplomat observed silence for a minute as a symbol of respect at the grave of the national

poet who gave the idea of Pakistan in his Allahabad address of 1930 and woke the Muslims of

the Sub-continent up from deep slumber to wage a movement and, ultimately, win freedom

from the British rule.

Recording impression in the Visitor’s Book, Sanders paid rich tribute to Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal

for his visionary leadership as a philosopher, poet and politician, adding that Dr Iqbal’s vision was

central to the renaissance of the Muslims in the Sub-continent.

‘Iqbal’s poetry was a beacon for

generations to come,’ he added.

Earlier, the US Consul General Stetson Sanders was accorded a red-carpet welcome upon arrival

and a contingent of the Pakistan Rangers escorted the guest to the mausoleum.

Later, US Consul General Stetson Sanders visited the 17th century iconic Badshahi Mosque which is a masterpiece of Mughal architecture and embodies within its walls the rich history of Muslim Rule in Hindustan.

The dignitary was welcomed by the Khateeb Badshahi Mosque Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad and shown round the main chamber and other parts of the mosque.

Sanders showed keen interest in the architecture of the imperial mosque and praised the architectural

heritage and art-work of the mosque. He was also briefed about the historicity of the mosque.

