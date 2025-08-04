US Consul General Pays Respects At Iqbal’s Mausoleum; Visits Badshahi Mosque
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 11:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The newly-appointed US Consul General to Lahore Stetson Sanders on Monday visited mausoleum
of the Poet of the East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal and laid a floral wreath at the grave during
his first outing after assuming charge at the US Consulate here.
The US diplomat observed silence for a minute as a symbol of respect at the grave of the national
poet who gave the idea of Pakistan in his Allahabad address of 1930 and woke the Muslims of
the Sub-continent up from deep slumber to wage a movement and, ultimately, win freedom
from the British rule.
Recording impression in the Visitor’s Book, Sanders paid rich tribute to Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal
for his visionary leadership as a philosopher, poet and politician, adding that Dr Iqbal’s vision was
central to the renaissance of the Muslims in the Sub-continent.
‘Iqbal’s poetry was a beacon for
generations to come,’ he added.
Earlier, the US Consul General Stetson Sanders was accorded a red-carpet welcome upon arrival
and a contingent of the Pakistan Rangers escorted the guest to the mausoleum.
Later, US Consul General Stetson Sanders visited the 17th century iconic Badshahi Mosque which is a masterpiece of Mughal architecture and embodies within its walls the rich history of Muslim Rule in Hindustan.
The dignitary was welcomed by the Khateeb Badshahi Mosque Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad and shown round the main chamber and other parts of the mosque.
Sanders showed keen interest in the architecture of the imperial mosque and praised the architectural
heritage and art-work of the mosque. He was also briefed about the historicity of the mosque.
