Pakistan Condemns Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque By Israeli Ministers, Settler Groups
Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Pakistan on Monday unequivocally condemned the recent act of storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ministers, accompanied by settler groups and shielded by Israeli police.
"This sacrilege against one of islam’s holiest sites is not only an affront to the faith of over a billion Muslims but also a direct assault on international law and the collective conscience of humanity," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on his X timeline.
He said that such systematic provocations by the occupying power, coupled with reckless calls for annexation imperilled the prospects for peace.
The prime minister said that Israel’s shameless actions were deliberately inflaming tensions in Palestine and the wider region, pushing the middle East closer to further instability and conflict.
"Pakistan reiterates its urgent call for an immediate ceasefire, an end to all acts of aggression, and the revival of a credible peace process leading to an independent and viable State of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions," Prime Minister Shehbaz added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..
UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..
ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment
UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 2 ..
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 2025
ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector
BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PKR 1.44 BILLION
44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 22 awaiting aid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ministers, settler groups28 seconds ago
-
Speeding car kills woman near Nazimabad No 120 minutes ago
-
Speeding trailer-truck crashes into Karachi home, injured two persons50 minutes ago
-
Dutch ambassador completes term in Pakistan, reflects on deep ties8 hours ago
-
Tarar & Pirzada see off Iranian President9 hours ago
-
Ministries, positions, portfolios are responsibilities of people: Shah10 hours ago
-
Pakistan most at risk, least responsible for climate change: Minister10 hours ago
-
Rawal Dam spillways to open Monday morning as water level reaches critical mark10 hours ago
-
Educational Institutions organize events regarding Marka-e-Haq, Independence day in Matiari10 hours ago
-
NA to meet Monday to take up 32-point agenda11 hours ago
-
Hyderabad Police offices illuminated for Independence day11 hours ago
-
Police Martyrs’ Day marked with solemn tributes in Rawalpindi11 hours ago