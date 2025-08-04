PM Shehbaz to visit Gilgit today to review rains-caused losses, flood situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to pay a daylong visit to Gilgit Baltistan today to review the flood situation and the damages caused by the recent torrential rains in the region.

During the visit, the prime minister will interact with the people affected by the rains and consequent floods, and also distribute the cheques of compensatory amount.

Moreover, he will also chair a meeting to review the losses caused by the recent rains in Gilgit, besides meeting with Gilgit Governor Syed Mehdi Shah and Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan.