President Felicitates Green Shirts On Winning T20 Series Against West Indies
Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on winning the T20 series against West Indies.
The president, in a statement, lauded the national team’s determination, hard work, and teamwork.
"Pakistani players have won hearts with their outstanding performance. This victory is the result of the national team’s hard work," he remarked.
The president expressed the hope that the team would continue to achieve successes in the future too.
