Accused Killer Of Boy Burned To Death, 13 Arrested

Sat 30th October 2021 | 09:33 PM

As many as thirteen persons were arrested that were involved in burning a man to death over killing of a youth in Pala Dheri locality of district Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as thirteen persons were arrested that were involved in burning a man to death over killing of a youth in Pala Dheri locality of district Charsadda.

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident and directed police chief to probe the incident and take stern action against the perpetrators involved in it.

According to details, a disable man Malang Jan killed a 22-year-old youth in the limits of City police station, Pala Dheri, Charssada. After getting news of the killing, the area people assembled into an infuriated mob and set ablaze house of the killer.

Meantime, police rushed to the spot and tried to disperse the mob by tear gas shells but the protestors resisted. SHO City police station Behre Mand and dozens of other policemen also sustained injuries.

Provincial Minister Law, Fazal Shakoor Khan and DPO Charsadda Asif, Bahadur Khan consistently negotiated with the protestors; however, they failed to placate the angry mob.

In the meantime angry mob threw the killer and his mother into the burning. The killer died and his mother sustained burn injuries in the incident.

