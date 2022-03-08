UrduPoint.com

ACLC Busts Three-members Gang Of Car-lifters, Recover Two Stolen Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2022 | 07:09 PM

ACLC busts three-members gang of car-lifters, recover two stolen vehicles

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ejaz Khan on Tuesday said that anti- Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) busted two-member gang of car lifters and recovered two stolen vehicles from their identified locations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ejaz Khan on Tuesday said that anti- Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) busted two-member gang of car lifters and recovered two stolen vehicles from their identified locations.

Acting on public complaints, the ACLC arrested three accused named Abdul Qayum, Raees and Waqas who were allegedly involved in selling stolen vehicles after forging illegal documents. CCPO said that the arrested also confessed to stealing vehicles from posh area of Hayatabad and adjacent areas.

Meanwhile, the team of Paharaipura police raided a flat situated in Pasbaan Plaza at Yousufabad and arrested eight gamblers after confiscating gambling tools and stake money from their possession.

The cases have been registered against the arrested in concerned police station and further investigation was in progress.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicles Car Progress Money From ACLC

Recent Stories

Police conduct search operation in GPO Chowk

Police conduct search operation in GPO Chowk

3 minutes ago
 1400 grounds being built in villages for first tim ..

1400 grounds being built in villages for first time in Punjab's history: Punjab ..

3 minutes ago
 VC GSCWU for strengthening women through skills de ..

VC GSCWU for strengthening women through skills development

3 minutes ago
 Delegation of Zakat Foundation USA visits Parapleg ..

Delegation of Zakat Foundation USA visits Paraplegic Centre

3 minutes ago
 Societies cannot be developed without women partic ..

Societies cannot be developed without women participation: Acting VC KU

3 minutes ago
 No-trust motion: Opposition to face humiliating de ..

No-trust motion: Opposition to face humiliating defeat again, says Shehbaz Gill ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>