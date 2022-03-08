ACLC busts three-members gang of car-lifters, recover two stolen vehicles

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ejaz Khan on Tuesday said that anti- Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) busted two-member gang of car lifters and recovered two stolen vehicles from their identified locations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ejaz Khan on Tuesday said that anti- Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) busted two-member gang of car lifters and recovered two stolen vehicles from their identified locations.

Acting on public complaints, the ACLC arrested three accused named Abdul Qayum, Raees and Waqas who were allegedly involved in selling stolen vehicles after forging illegal documents. CCPO said that the arrested also confessed to stealing vehicles from posh area of Hayatabad and adjacent areas.

Meanwhile, the team of Paharaipura police raided a flat situated in Pasbaan Plaza at Yousufabad and arrested eight gamblers after confiscating gambling tools and stake money from their possession.

The cases have been registered against the arrested in concerned police station and further investigation was in progress.