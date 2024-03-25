Open Menu

ACS Instructs For Preparation Of PC1 Of Three Highways Including Multan-Vehari Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ACS instructs for preparation of PC1 of three highways including Multan-Vehari road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) In a significant move towards enhancing regional connectivity and infrastructure development, the additional chief secretary south Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani instructed officials concerned to prepare PC1 for the construction of three important highways including Multan-Vehari road, in South Punjab.

He was chairing a meeting which was attended by officials concerned, here on Monday. Among the flagship initiatives are the construction of a carriage way spanning from Multan to Vehari, the Bahawalpur to Jhangra Interchange Motorway, and the Layyah to Chowk Azam dual carriageway.

Addressing the meeting participants, Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani highlighted the paramount importance of these projects in developing economic growth and regional connectivity. The construction of a 93.50 km long highway from Multan to Vehari, estimated at 27 billion rupees, is poised to significantly bolster transportation infrastructure in the region.

The local people were in immense distress due to the dilapidated road. Additionally, the Bahawalpur to Jhangra Interchange carriageway project, with a budget allocation of 13 billion rupees, will ensure timely access to motorway network.

Similarly, a 68 km dual carriageway from Layyah to Chowk Azam, aimed at further enhancing connectivity and accessibility across the region will also prove game changer, said Fuad.

The additional chief secretary directed the Communication & Works Department to expedite the submission of PC1 for these projects to the Government of Punjab by April 5.

He also instructed the timely completion of ongoing projects, including the Chishtian to Haroonabad road and Kacha Khoh to Abdul Hakim highway. With investments of Rs 1388 million and Rs 1345 million respectively. The roads will surely bring improvement in socio economic condition of the local people.

