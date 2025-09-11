Open Menu

ACS Orders More Tents, Medical Facilities At Flood Relief Camps

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 07:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani has directed the district administration to immediately provide additional tents and establish medical camps at flood relief sites in Jalalpur Pirwala.

He also instructed that three meals a day must be ensured for flood victims, along with milk supplies for children.

During his third consecutive visit to the flood-affected tehsil on Thursday, the ACS inspected the relief camp set up at Kano Chowk. He met with displaced families, listened to their concerns, and assured them of the government’s full support in this difficult time.

Rabbani praised the district administration for constructing a seven-kilometer-long protective embankment around Jalalpur Pirwala within just a few hours, calling it a commendable effort that safeguarded the city from major devastation.

He further stated that the government has devised a comprehensive strategy to speed up rescue operations and tackle any potential risks.

Highlighting the government’s commitment, Rabbani said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has pledged complete rehabilitation for all flood-affected families, ensuring that their losses will be fully compensated.

Special Secretary C&W Aftab Pirzada and Staff Officer Ghulam Sarwar also accompanied the Additional Chief Secretary during the visit.

