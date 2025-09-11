ACS Orders More Tents, Medical Facilities At Flood Relief Camps
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 07:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani has directed the district administration to immediately provide additional tents and establish medical camps at flood relief sites in Jalalpur Pirwala.
He also instructed that three meals a day must be ensured for flood victims, along with milk supplies for children.
During his third consecutive visit to the flood-affected tehsil on Thursday, the ACS inspected the relief camp set up at Kano Chowk. He met with displaced families, listened to their concerns, and assured them of the government’s full support in this difficult time.
Rabbani praised the district administration for constructing a seven-kilometer-long protective embankment around Jalalpur Pirwala within just a few hours, calling it a commendable effort that safeguarded the city from major devastation.
He further stated that the government has devised a comprehensive strategy to speed up rescue operations and tackle any potential risks.
Highlighting the government’s commitment, Rabbani said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has pledged complete rehabilitation for all flood-affected families, ensuring that their losses will be fully compensated.
Special Secretary C&W Aftab Pirzada and Staff Officer Ghulam Sarwar also accompanied the Additional Chief Secretary during the visit.
Recent Stories
World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ Retreat
Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..
ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..
2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..
ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..
HK in 4th place in international talent rankings
Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials
UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025
UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad
UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..
PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commander of Iraqi Air Force calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu1 minute ago
-
Floodwaters Enter Sindh, Sukkur Barrages Face Rising Water Levels1 minute ago
-
Court awards life imprisonment in boy’s rape case1 minute ago
-
Anti-dengue measures intensify in Hangu district1 minute ago
-
ANF arrests 9 smugglers with over 153 kg of drugs worth Rs 16 mln1 minute ago
-
Hamdard Foundation distributes ration among affected families of Buner1 minute ago
-
Floods deal severe blow to agricultural economy, 2.125m acres of land affected1 minute ago
-
ACS orders more tents, medical facilities at flood relief camps2 minutes ago
-
36 outlaws nabbed, drugs, weapons seized2 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured in motorcycles collision12 minutes ago
-
Food items distributed among flood affectees in tehsil Tandlianwala22 minutes ago
-
District admin hires all private boats for flood relief operation22 minutes ago