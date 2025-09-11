ANF arrests 9 smugglers with over 153 kg of drugs worth Rs 16 mln

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 8 operations across the country, recovered as many as 153 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 16 million and arrested 9 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that 1200 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of 2 passengers near Kak Pul, Islamabad.

Similarly,76 grams of hashish and 245 grams of Clonazepam drops were recovered from an accused near a university area in Islamabad.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

During another operation,35 capsules filled with cocaine weighing 210 grams were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to Saudi Arabia at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

As many as 890 ecstasy pills weighing 536 grams were recovered from a parcel sent to Lahore at the courier office located in Hayatabad, Peshawar.

In another operation,15 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of a motorcycle-riding accused in the Yaro area of Pishin.

116.400 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Hub Road, Karachi and 2 accused were arrested.

As much as 2.4 kg of opium and 2.4 kg of hashish were recovered from an accused near Chungi No. 26, Islamabad.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.