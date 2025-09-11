ANF Arrests 9 Smugglers With Over 153 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 16 Mln
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 8 operations across the country, recovered as many as 153 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 16 million and arrested 9 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.
He informed that 1200 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of 2 passengers near Kak Pul, Islamabad.
Similarly,76 grams of hashish and 245 grams of Clonazepam drops were recovered from an accused near a university area in Islamabad.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.
During another operation,35 capsules filled with cocaine weighing 210 grams were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to Saudi Arabia at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.
As many as 890 ecstasy pills weighing 536 grams were recovered from a parcel sent to Lahore at the courier office located in Hayatabad, Peshawar.
In another operation,15 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of a motorcycle-riding accused in the Yaro area of Pishin.
116.400 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Hub Road, Karachi and 2 accused were arrested.
As much as 2.4 kg of opium and 2.4 kg of hashish were recovered from an accused near Chungi No. 26, Islamabad.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ Retreat
Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..
ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..
2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..
ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..
HK in 4th place in international talent rankings
Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials
UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025
UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad
UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..
PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commander of Iraqi Air Force calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu4 minutes ago
-
Floodwaters Enter Sindh, Sukkur Barrages Face Rising Water Levels4 minutes ago
-
Court awards life imprisonment in boy’s rape case4 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue measures intensify in Hangu district4 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 9 smugglers with over 153 kg of drugs worth Rs 16 mln4 minutes ago
-
Hamdard Foundation distributes ration among affected families of Buner4 minutes ago
-
Floods deal severe blow to agricultural economy, 2.125m acres of land affected4 minutes ago
-
ACS orders more tents, medical facilities at flood relief camps4 minutes ago
-
36 outlaws nabbed, drugs, weapons seized4 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured in motorcycles collision14 minutes ago
-
Food items distributed among flood affectees in tehsil Tandlianwala24 minutes ago
-
District admin hires all private boats for flood relief operation24 minutes ago