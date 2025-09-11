Hamdard Foundation Distributes Ration Among Affected Families Of Buner
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 07:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Hamdard Foundation Pakistan on Thursday distributed ration packages among flood affected families of
District Buner.
The ration packages were distributed among 800 affected families of areas residing in Buner, Kot Bargokand, Koz Kand, Gadazai, Pir Baba, Bashnori, Qadr Nagar and Chagarzai.
The packages were distributed by Hamdard Foundation after conducting survey of areas damaged in cloud bursts, flood and roof collapse incidents.
Locals appreciated the efforts of Hamdard Foundation and District administration to assist and help affected families.
