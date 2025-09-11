Anti-dengue measures intensify in Hangu district

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The district administration Hangu has intensified anti-dengue measures as part of a province-wide campaign launched by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to safeguard public health.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Gohar Zaman Wazir, indoor spraying and fogging operations are being carried out in various localities of Tehsil Hangu and Tehsil Thall.

Teams from the health and municipal departments are also inspecting homes for mosquito larvae and eliminating potential breeding sites.

Alongside these operations, awareness campaigns are being conducted to educate citizens on preventive measures.

Residents are being urged to use mosquito nets, keep water containers covered, maintain cleanliness, clear stagnant water, and wear full clothing during early morning and evening hours when dengue mosquitoes are most active.

The administration reaffirmed that the ongoing campaign is aimed at protecting citizens and ensuring a healthier environment amid seasonal risks.