Food Items Distributed Among Flood Affectees In Tehsil Tandlianwala
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) On the special instructions of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the flood affectees are being provided all-out assistance in the district.
Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala Azka Sahar visited Alam Shah Village on Thursday and distributed relief items: cooked food, clean drinking water, ration, milk, food for children, clothes, shoes, toys, and health and hygiene kits.
The assistant commissioner met the victims and assured them that the government is standing with them in this hour of difficulty. She said that no affected family will be left alone and relief activities are being intensified.
He directed the administration to leave no stone unturned in providing facilities to the victims.
