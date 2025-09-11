36 Outlaws Nabbed, Drugs, Weapons Seized
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 36 criminals during multiple operations across the city, recovering a large quantity of drugs and illegal weapons.
An official told APP on Thursday that teams from Aabpara, Kohsar, Women, Golra, Sabzi Mandi, Shalimar, Noon, Shams Colony, Kirpa, Lohi Bher, Humak, and Banigala police stations conducted successful raids. A total of 19 accused involved in different criminal activities were arrested.
During these operations, the police recovered 1,192 grams of ice, 633 grams of heroin, 257 grams of hashish, 60 bottles of liquor, nine pistols, two guns with ammunition from the suspects’ possession.
Cases have been registered against the accused, and further investigations are underway.
Additionally, under a special campaign targeting proclaimed offenders and absconders, various police teams arrested another 17 criminals.
Police reaffirmed that Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police remain committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens. No elements will be allowed to disturb public peace, and ensuring safety in the Federal capital remains the top priority of the force./APP-rzr-mkz
