Two killed, one injured in motorcycles collision

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) At least two young men were killed while another injured in a collision between two motorcycles in Sheikh Kallay area on Thursday.

Police said, the accident occurred within the jurisdiction of Mathra Police Station on Khazana Road, Sheikh Kallay, when two speeding motorcycles collided with each other.

One of the deceased was identified as Atif Zaman, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies of the deceased and injured to the hospital.