Open Menu

Two Killed, One Injured In Motorcycles Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Two killed, one injured in motorcycles collision

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) At least two young men were killed while another injured in a collision between two motorcycles in Sheikh Kallay area on Thursday.

Police said, the accident occurred within the jurisdiction of Mathra Police Station on Khazana Road, Sheikh Kallay, when two speeding motorcycles collided with each other.

One of the deceased was identified as Atif Zaman, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies of the deceased and injured to the hospital.

Recent Stories

World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ R ..

World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ Retreat

40 seconds ago
 Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..

45 minutes ago
 ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable o ..

ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..

45 minutes ago
 2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, L ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

53 minutes ago
 ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholding ..

ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..

1 hour ago
 HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

2 hours ago
Digital media key partner in sustainable developme ..

Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

3 hours ago
 UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral re ..

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

3 hours ago
 Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over n ..

UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad

4 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Researc ..

UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Q ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan