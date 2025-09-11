Floods deal severe blow to agricultural economy, 2.125m acres of land affected

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The recent floods and rains in Punjab have caused severe damage to the agricultural economy, as a result of which standing crops on about 2.125 million acres of land have been destroyed.

According to Punjab Agriculture Department sources, the most damage has been caused to important crops such as cotton, rice, sugarcane and fodder, on which the farmers' economy depends.

They said 110,850 acres of cotton crop was washed away, 970,929 acres of rice crop was submerged, 186,419 acres of maize crop was destroyed, adding, 220,344 acres of sugarcane crop was destroyed by the flood, while 450,000 acres of fodder crop was also damaged by the flood, 115,260 acres of vegetable crop was destroyed.

Faisalabad division was the worst affected, with 323,215 acres of land that submerged. In Gujranwala division, 262,862 acres were completely or partially destroyed, while in Gujarat division, 238,416 acres of crops were completely or partially destroyed.

Other affected areas include Bahawalpur division, where 145,432 acres of crops were affected, 58,439 acres in Multan, 49,165 acres in DG Khan, while 137,079 acres in Sahiwal, 99,421 acres in Lahore and 12,073 acres in Sargodha, they informed.

Farmers are facing financial losses due to this devastation. According to agricultural experts, there is a possibility that the production of upcoming crops will also be affected, which may make it difficult to achieve the agricultural target.

It is worth mentioning ere that government agencies and district administrations are carrying out relief activities in the affected areas. Surveys are being conducted by the Agriculture Department to assess the damage and provide possible relief to the affected farmers.

Measures such as crop restoration, drainage and shifting of livestock to safer places are also underway.