Floodwaters Enter Sindh, Sukkur Barrages Face Rising Water Levels

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The floodwaters that wreaked havoc in Punjab, have now entered the Indus River, causing a rapid increase in

water levels at the Guddu and Sukkur Barrages.

According to Irrigation official on Thursday, over the past 24 hours, the water levels at both barrages have risen by thousands of cusecs.

According to the latest data, the inflow at the Guddu Barrage stands at 502,861 cusecs, while the outflow is 407,970 cusecs. At the Sukkur Barrage, the inflow is 440,985 cusecs, and the outflow is 412,735 cusecs. The Kotri Barrage

has an inflow of 257,754 cusecs and an outflow of 254,354 cusecs.

The rising water levels in the Indus River have inundated several areas in the kachha (riverine) region, with floodwaters entering numerous villages. The administration and relevant agencies have stepped up their rescue operations to evacuate affected communities.

The authorities have urged residents in flood-prone areas to relocate to safer locations and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. The situation is being closely monitored, and efforts are underway to mitigate the impact of

the floods.