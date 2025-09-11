Floodwaters Enter Sindh, Sukkur Barrages Face Rising Water Levels
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 07:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The floodwaters that wreaked havoc in Punjab, have now entered the Indus River, causing a rapid increase in
water levels at the Guddu and Sukkur Barrages.
According to Irrigation official on Thursday, over the past 24 hours, the water levels at both barrages have risen by thousands of cusecs.
According to the latest data, the inflow at the Guddu Barrage stands at 502,861 cusecs, while the outflow is 407,970 cusecs. At the Sukkur Barrage, the inflow is 440,985 cusecs, and the outflow is 412,735 cusecs. The Kotri Barrage
has an inflow of 257,754 cusecs and an outflow of 254,354 cusecs.
The rising water levels in the Indus River have inundated several areas in the kachha (riverine) region, with floodwaters entering numerous villages. The administration and relevant agencies have stepped up their rescue operations to evacuate affected communities.
The authorities have urged residents in flood-prone areas to relocate to safer locations and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. The situation is being closely monitored, and efforts are underway to mitigate the impact of
the floods.
Recent Stories
World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ Retreat
Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..
ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..
2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..
ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..
HK in 4th place in international talent rankings
Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials
UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025
UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad
UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..
PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commander of Iraqi Air Force calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu38 seconds ago
-
Floodwaters Enter Sindh, Sukkur Barrages Face Rising Water Levels41 seconds ago
-
Court awards life imprisonment in boy’s rape case43 seconds ago
-
Anti-dengue measures intensify in Hangu district43 seconds ago
-
ANF arrests 9 smugglers with over 153 kg of drugs worth Rs 16 mln44 seconds ago
-
Hamdard Foundation distributes ration among affected families of Buner46 seconds ago
-
Floods deal severe blow to agricultural economy, 2.125m acres of land affected49 seconds ago
-
ACS orders more tents, medical facilities at flood relief camps54 seconds ago
-
36 outlaws nabbed, drugs, weapons seized59 seconds ago
-
Two killed, one injured in motorcycles collision11 minutes ago
-
Food items distributed among flood affectees in tehsil Tandlianwala21 minutes ago
-
District admin hires all private boats for flood relief operation21 minutes ago