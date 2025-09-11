Open Menu

Floodwaters Enter Sindh, Sukkur Barrages Face Rising Water Levels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Floodwaters Enter Sindh, Sukkur Barrages Face Rising Water Levels

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The floodwaters that wreaked havoc in Punjab, have now entered the Indus River, causing a rapid increase in

water levels at the Guddu and Sukkur Barrages.

According to Irrigation official on Thursday, over the past 24 hours, the water levels at both barrages have risen by thousands of cusecs.

According to the latest data, the inflow at the Guddu Barrage stands at 502,861 cusecs, while the outflow is 407,970 cusecs. At the Sukkur Barrage, the inflow is 440,985 cusecs, and the outflow is 412,735 cusecs. The Kotri Barrage

has an inflow of 257,754 cusecs and an outflow of 254,354 cusecs.

The rising water levels in the Indus River have inundated several areas in the kachha (riverine) region, with floodwaters entering numerous villages. The administration and relevant agencies have stepped up their rescue operations to evacuate affected communities.

The authorities have urged residents in flood-prone areas to relocate to safer locations and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. The situation is being closely monitored, and efforts are underway to mitigate the impact of

the floods.

Recent Stories

World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ R ..

World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ Retreat

11 minutes ago
 Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..

55 minutes ago
 ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable o ..

ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..

56 minutes ago
 2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, L ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholding ..

ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..

1 hour ago
 HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

2 hours ago
Digital media key partner in sustainable developme ..

Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

3 hours ago
 UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral re ..

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

3 hours ago
 Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over n ..

UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad

4 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Researc ..

UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Q ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan