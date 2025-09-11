Court Awards Life Imprisonment In Boy’s Rape Case
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) An Additional District and Sessions Court, Rawalpindi, on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to an accused sentenced in a 14-year-old boy rape case.
According to a Police spokesman, the convicted Rashid Aziz, alias Raja, was also imposed a fine of Rs.
500,000.
The case was registered at Sadiqabad Police Station in April 2024.
After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also ordered compensation of Rs 500,000 for the convict.
Recent Stories
World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ Retreat
Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..
ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..
2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..
ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..
HK in 4th place in international talent rankings
Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials
UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025
UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad
UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..
PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commander of Iraqi Air Force calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu38 seconds ago
-
Floodwaters Enter Sindh, Sukkur Barrages Face Rising Water Levels41 seconds ago
-
Court awards life imprisonment in boy’s rape case43 seconds ago
-
Anti-dengue measures intensify in Hangu district43 seconds ago
-
ANF arrests 9 smugglers with over 153 kg of drugs worth Rs 16 mln44 seconds ago
-
Hamdard Foundation distributes ration among affected families of Buner46 seconds ago
-
Floods deal severe blow to agricultural economy, 2.125m acres of land affected49 seconds ago
-
ACS orders more tents, medical facilities at flood relief camps54 seconds ago
-
36 outlaws nabbed, drugs, weapons seized59 seconds ago
-
Two killed, one injured in motorcycles collision11 minutes ago
-
Food items distributed among flood affectees in tehsil Tandlianwala21 minutes ago
-
District admin hires all private boats for flood relief operation21 minutes ago