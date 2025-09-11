Court awards life imprisonment in boy’s rape case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) An Additional District and Sessions Court, Rawalpindi, on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to an accused sentenced in a 14-year-old boy rape case.

According to a Police spokesman, the convicted Rashid Aziz, alias Raja, was also imposed a fine of Rs.

500,000.

The case was registered at Sadiqabad Police Station in April 2024.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also ordered compensation of Rs 500,000 for the convict.