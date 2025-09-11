District Admin Hires All Private Boats For Flood Relief Operation
September 11, 2025
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The district administration has hired all private boats of Jalalpur Pirwala to increase the number of boats for accelerating ongoing rescue and relief operations.
As per directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu, the district administration has mobilised all available resources to protect Jalalpur Pirwala city from devastating floodwaters.
To reduce pressure on flood embankments at Inayatpur and Khan Bela, a controlled breach was created at Giani Road.
Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sandhu said in a statement issued here on Thursday that the flood surge coming from Head Trimmu was hitting Jalalpur Pirwala with intensity, posing a serious threat to surrounding settlements.
He said that efforts were underway to plug the breach at Basti Barar embankment, where emergency repair work has already begun. Thousands of families have so far been shifted to safer locations through coordinated evacuation efforts, he added.
He maintained that the administration has set up multiple emergency flood relief camps across the city, ensuring shelter and essential facilities for displaced families. Meanwhile, helicopters were being used to deliver dry rations to stranded people in flood-hit areas.
The DC expressed cautious optimism, stating that water levels were expected to gradually recede within the next 24 hours.
