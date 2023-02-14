Action starts against hoarding of gasoline; 25,000 litres petrol recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :On the directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Deputy Commissioner Zubair Khan, the district administration started crackdowns against hoarding of petroleum products and recovered 25,000 litres of gasoline from an under construction pump.

According to an official communique, all the additional assistant commissioners (ADC) and Assistant Commissioners (AC) visited their respective sub-divisions and checked the supply of petrol and diesel to the public besides the computerised gauge.

Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Muhammd Daud acting on a tip-off conducted a raid on an under construction petrol pump and recovered 25,000 litres of petrol illegally stored by the owner.

The AC arrested the owner and started legal action against him while taking the petrol tanker into custody.

Similarly, ADC Samar Bagh Noman Pervez visited various petrol pumps in sub-division Jandol and checked the gauge, facilities and storage of gasoline as per the quota.

He warned that if owner of any petrol pump would be found guilty of hoarding, he would be penalised under the law.

Meanwhile, AC Batkhela Noor Nawaz also visited petrol pumps and advised the owners to ensure uninterrupted supply of gasoline to consumers and warned of strict legal action against hoarders.