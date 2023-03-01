UrduPoint.com

Actor, Director Ejaz Durrani Remembered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Ejaz Durrani, a well-known film actor, director and producer, was remembered on the occasion of his second death anniversary on Wednesday.

Durrani made a name for himself in the Pakistani film industry and was mostly remembered for his portrayal of Ranjha in the film Heer Ranjha (1970). He was especially known for portraying Punjabi culture folk heroes in epic love stories such as Heer Ranjha and Mirza Sahiban.

The actor was born in the village Jalalpur Jattan, district Gujrat in 1935. His first film was Hameeda in 1956 but it was not until 1957 that he finally got a lead role in Bara Admi, directed by Humayun Mirza.

After a very successful career as an actor, Durrani turned to the distribution side of the industry and also involved himself in film-making. He was one of the producers of the 1970 hit Heer Ranjha, Shola, and Dosti.

He was married to Madam Noor Jehan from 1959 to 1971 and the couple had three daughters together. They parted ways and he later married fellow actress actor Firdous. Ejaz Durrani died on March 1, 2021, and was buried in Lahore.

