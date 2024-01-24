Actor Rizwan Wasti death anniversary observed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The famous Pakistani drama artist, broadcaster and English newscaster Rizwan Wasti Wednesday remembered on his 13th death anniversary.

Rizwan Wasti was born in 1937 in Lahore. He started his career from the Radio Pakistan as English Newsreader in 60s, later he started working in ptv dramas.

Rizwan Wasti, along with his wife actress Tahira Wasti, performed in many memorable drama serials.

His famous dramas include Shama, Aagahi , Arosa, Unkahi, Uncle Urfi, Tanhaaiyan and Aabgeenay.

His daughter Laila Wasti is also part of the showbiz world.

Rizwan Wasti passed away on January 24, 2011.