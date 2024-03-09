Open Menu

ADC Chairs District Peace Committee Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 07:30 PM

ADC chairs District Peace Committee meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Syed Asad Raza Kazmi has said the Ramzan Ordinance and Loudspeaker Act will be implemented strictly in the month of fasting.

During Ramzan, hotels and restaurants will remain closed during daytime and "Dine-in" facilities in hotels will also be closed before Iftar.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Peace/Interfaith Harmony Committee.

Additional SP Malik Naveed, In-charge Security Branch Hafiz Saeed, Coordinator Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Malik Zakir Awan, Pir Ghulam Hussain Sultani, Pir Zahoor Wasif, Sheikh Asif, Maulana Iqbal Ghuman, Bishop Siraj, Hakeem Ratan Lal, Jaskaran Singh, Syed Najam-ul-Hasan Gilani, Ayub Opal, Ashfaq Nazr, Master Faiz, Allama Niaz Ahmed Al-Azhari, Pastor Shamshad and John Mehboob attended the meeting.

Additional SP Malik Naveed said that fasting teaches the faithful patience and tolerance. He said that protecting the rights of minorities is the common national, constitutional and moral responsibility of the administration, police and all schools of thought.

He said that scholars should cooperate with the police to maintain peace and keep a close watch on all the suspicious/strangers coming to mosques to ensure security during Ramzan so that no evil elements get a chance to spoil the peaceful atmosphere.

