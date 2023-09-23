Open Menu

ADC Checks Rates, Scales Of Filling Stations In Tank

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2023 | 06:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (ADC) Tank Jamshed Alam has visited several filling stations to ensure the provision of petroleum products to consumers at officially prescribed rates.

The additional assistant commissioner, during the visit, checked the rates, scale and quality of various filling stations. The fines were also imposed on the violators.

He also inspected the availability of stock of petroleum products and warned owners of the filling stations that strict action would be taken against them if they were found involved in creating an artificial crisis of petroleum products in the market.

Moreover, the ADC also visited different markets where he inspected prices and quality of food commodities at various Bakeries and shops.

During the inspection, he found several shopkeepers involved in overcharging customers and maintaining poor hygiene standards.

He also imposed fines on the violators and said the operations against profiteers would continue indiscriminately and in this regard, no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands.

He said the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens by providing them edible items at cheaper rates and directed shopkeepers to install notified price lists at prominent places at their shops and sell groceries accordingly.

He also appealed to people to register their complaints so that timely action could be taken against violators.

