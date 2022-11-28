UrduPoint.com

ADC Inspects Schools In Remote Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) on Monday inspected schools in the in remote parts following chain of complaints from social circles against the poor output of education sector in the district

According to official sources in the ADC office, the complaints had been lodged by the public circles of the Chesan Kach, urdu Kaley and Kot Musa areas that most of the schools were performing with less enrolment besides lack of amenities over there.

The district management acting upon complaints deputed inspection team headed by ADC (General) Tanvir Khan who during inspection found that Government middle school Chesan Kach had not enrolled any student while the present students were actually the seminary students.

The official team also visited schools at Urdu Kaley, and Kot Musa.

The official noticed that some of the schools had not utilized the developmental funds and directed that the grants allocated for the uplift should be utilized to ensure better amenities for the schools of the community.

