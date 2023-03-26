UrduPoint.com

ADC Inspects Vegetable, Fruits Markets, Hospital In Dir Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2023 | 02:30 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) ::On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower Iftikhar Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) on Sunday paid a surprise visit to different markets and hospitals and inspected various points and also checked the free flour distribution process.

Besides checking the distribution, he also met with the people and discussed matters regarding distribution at various sites in Timargarah.

On the demand of the public, he instructed the concerned quartets to increase the number of counters to ensure due facilities to the general public.

He directed the administration to ensure the distribution of flour in a transparent and orderly manner and to increase the number of counters for the facilities. In light of public complaints, the Additional Deputy Commissioner inspected various butcher shops and fined several butchers for overselling and non-compliance with the official price list.

Besides this, the Additional Deputy Commissioner also visited DHQ Hospital and reviewed the treatment facilities for the patients. He also checked the availability of medicines and the presence of doctors on duty in the emergency and general wards.

