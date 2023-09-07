Open Menu

ADC Meets Minorities' Representatives Under Interaction With Civil Society Policy

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ADC meets minorities' representatives under interaction with civil society policy

DIR LOWER, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) ::Under the provincial government's policy of "Interaction with Civil Society", Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abdul Wali Khan held a meeting regarding various issues of minority communities living in Dir Lower.

The district administration informed on Thursday that the meeting called in on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Iftikhar Ahmad was attended by Section Officer (Auqaf, Hajj, Religious & Minority Affairs Department Peshawar, tehsildars of Timergara and Balambat, Representative of Social Welfare Department, Riaz Muhammad (Project Coordinator) CERD Dir Lower, Shahzad Kohkar (Christian Community), Reyaz Ojagar (from Church), Yaqoob Masih (Christian Community), Adaish Kumar and Lakshmi Naina (Hindu Community) and Bilal ( Representative of Special Persons Helping Hand).

The chair directed the revenue staff to find a suitable place for the graveyard and establishment of a church for the minority community.

The ADC also directed representatives of the Social Welfare Department to get data and details of deserving special persons from the helping hand and provide wheelchairs to them on a merit basis.

The minority community lauded the sincere efforts of the District Administration and Project Coordinator of CERD (AWAZ-II).

