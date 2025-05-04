Open Menu

Kashmiri Youth In Srinagar Face Heightened Repression As Raids Escalate

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 10:10 AM

Kashmiri Youth in Srinagar face heightened repression as raids escalate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) In a recent escalation, the Indian authorities have intensified their crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir, conducting widespread house raids and searches in Srinagar and other areas, sparking concerns about individual freedoms and

rights.

According to Kashmir Media Service report, Indian forces have intensified raids and searches in multiple locations across Srinagar, targeting young people in a bid to suppress dissent and maintain control.

These actions have sparked widespread fear and anxiety among local residents, who are increasingly concerned about the erosion of civil liberties and the impact on the region's fragile social fabric.

Police confirmed that the searches were conducted at the residences of Imtiyaz Ahmad Parray, Arsh Koul, Mutaib Zahoor Butt, Basit Ashraf Malik, Mohammad Rafiq Shah in different areas of Srinagar city.

The police said the searches were carried out to seize documents and digital devices “with the objective

of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial activity” against

India.

“Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law,” the police warned.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

14 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

14 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

14 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

15 hours ago
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

15 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

15 hours ago
 Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

18 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

18 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

18 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan