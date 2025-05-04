Kashmiri Youth in Srinagar face heightened repression as raids escalate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) In a recent escalation, the Indian authorities have intensified their crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir, conducting widespread house raids and searches in Srinagar and other areas, sparking concerns about individual freedoms and

rights.

According to Kashmir Media Service report, Indian forces have intensified raids and searches in multiple locations across Srinagar, targeting young people in a bid to suppress dissent and maintain control.

These actions have sparked widespread fear and anxiety among local residents, who are increasingly concerned about the erosion of civil liberties and the impact on the region's fragile social fabric.

Police confirmed that the searches were conducted at the residences of Imtiyaz Ahmad Parray, Arsh Koul, Mutaib Zahoor Butt, Basit Ashraf Malik, Mohammad Rafiq Shah in different areas of Srinagar city.

The police said the searches were carried out to seize documents and digital devices “with the objective

of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial activity” against

India.

“Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law,” the police warned.