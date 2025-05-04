2-cars collision in Hafizabad claims two lives, several injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) As many as two people were killed and five others injured after a horrified collision between two cars in Chubara Ada, a locality within the limits of Hafizabad district, on early Sunday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred when two cars coming from opposite directions collided after one of the vehicles lost control due to overspeed, resulting in two fatalities, private news channel reported.

Following the accident, rescue teams and police personnel quickly reached the scene, working to secure the area and provide assistance.

The injured were promptly shifted to a nearby hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were taken into custody for further investigation.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, with officials collecting evidence and eyewitness accounts to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.