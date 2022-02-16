Administrator DMC South distributes appointment letters among relatives of deceased employees

Administrator DMC South Dr Afshan Rubab Syed Wednesday said while public welfare works were being carried out on priority basis in district South, provision of medical, leave encashment, financial assistance and other facilities including group insurance to its employees has also been ensured

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC South Dr Afshan Rubab Syed Wednesday said while public welfare works were being carried out on priority basis in district South, provision of medical, leave encashment, financial assistance and other facilities including group insurance to its employees has also been ensured.

She expressed these views while addressing a function held to distribute appointment letters among the families of the deceased employees who died during service of DMC South.

Administrator South Dr. Afshan Rubab Syed said the role of employees in any organization was the backbone and their importance couldn't be denied.

The services rendered by the deceased employees of the organization who had dedicated precious years of their lives for the provision of municipal facilities to the masses were commendable.

Dr Afshan Rubab said they should perform their duties with utmost honesty and diligence so that the tradition of serving the people without any discrimination could be maintained.

Later, Dr Afshan Rubab distributed appointment letters among relatives of six employees of DMC South who died during the service namely Ahsan Ali Shah, Shahnawaz, Yasir, Amir Iqbal, Shabina Nasir and Nazia.