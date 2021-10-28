Administrator Hyderabad expresses dismay over HMC health facilities

The Administrator Hyderabad Syed Akbar Ali Shah Masumi has expressed dismay over the arrangement being carried out by the health services department of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and asked the management concerned to ensure better health and sanitation facilities to the citizens

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Administrator Hyderabad Syed Akbar Ali Shah Masumi has expressed dismay over the arrangement being carried out by the health services department of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and asked the management concerned to ensure better health and sanitation facilities to the citizens.

Addressing the officers of HMC health services department here on Thursday, he asked all the concerned to improve the situation with cleanliness of all roads and streets of Hyderabad City and Latifabad so that the citizens could get healthy environment.

He directed them to gear up the efforts of lifting of garbage heaps from roads and street within municipal limitations as no negligence in this regard will be tolerated.

Besides, de-silting of sweeping drains and sewerage lines should be carried out on daily basis with clean environment around schools, hospitals, courts and government buildings as well as worship places, he said and added the accumulated sewage should also be disposed off with immediate effect by using portable generator pumps.