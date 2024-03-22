AD&SJ plants sapling at Darul Aman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Shoaib Idrees planted a sapling at the lawn of Darul Aman under the ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign here on Friday.

Superintendent Sofia Rizwan also planted a sapling.

The AD&SJ prayed for the growth of the plant and said that every person should take part in plantation drives to face environment challenges. "It is our collective responsibility to make our homeland clean and green. Trees are not only a source of the provision of fresh oxygen and to beautify the environment but also a big source of food for birds," he added.

Saplings were also planted at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology by Medical Social Welfare Officer Asia Faqeer Hussain and Manager Heart Saver Foundation Asima Muzammal.