AD&SJ Visits Central Jail, Inspects Facilities For Inmates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 07:43 PM
Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Dera Syed Mudassir Shah Tirimzi has visited Central Jail Dera Ismail Khan and inspected facilities being provided to inmates
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Dera Syed Mudassir Shah Tirimzi has visited Central Jail Dera Ismail Khan and inspected facilities being provided to inmates.
The AD&SJ was accompanied by Superintendent of Jail Sami Ullah Shinwari during the inspection of different sections of the jail, said a press release issued here.
The judge visited different barracks and wards and inquired about the facilities being provided to jail inmates.
During the visit which was paid as per directives of the Peshawar High Court Chief Justice, the AD&SJ also listened to the problems being faced by prisoners and issued the necessary directive for resolving these issues at earliest.
He checked the meal being provided to inmates and medicines available at jail hospital for inmates. The judge expressed his satisfaction over the quality of food and health facilities.
Recent Stories
Kohat police arrested 19 drug peddlers
UN warns planet 'on the brink' after warmest decade on record
Two gangs busted, six arrested with 40 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones
Lawmakers check quality, weight of edibles
Sports Advisor for early completion of renovation of Arbab Niaz Stadium
DC Sanghar administers oath to newly elected municipal councilors
AC Potohar apprehends 9 offenders for overcharging
ICT Police suspends 462 social media accounts to fuel extremism; spokesman
IG Police inaugurates new trauma center building in Quetta police line
AJK President advocates industrialization to tackle unemployment
CDA closes all trails till Mrach 23rd
PPP issues party tickets to candidates from Balochistan for Senate election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kohat police arrested 19 drug peddlers2 minutes ago
-
Two gangs busted, six arrested with 40 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones3 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers check quality, weight of edibles3 minutes ago
-
DC Sanghar administers oath to newly elected municipal councilors7 minutes ago
-
AC Potohar apprehends 9 offenders for overcharging7 minutes ago
-
ICT Police suspends 462 social media accounts to fuel extremism; spokesman6 minutes ago
-
IG Police inaugurates new trauma center building in Quetta police line6 minutes ago
-
AJK President advocates industrialization to tackle unemployment6 minutes ago
-
CDA closes all trails till Mrach 23rd6 minutes ago
-
PPP issues party tickets to candidates from Balochistan for Senate election6 minutes ago
-
Chairman SHRC calls for ensuring vocational training, medical facilities to women at Dar ul Aman11 minutes ago
-
CDA Introduces Islamabad Mascot MarGo CDA11 minutes ago