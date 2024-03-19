AD&SJ visits central jail, inspects facilities for inmates

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Dera Syed Mudassir Shah Tirimzi has visited Central Jail Dera Ismail Khan and inspected facilities being provided to inmates.

The AD&SJ was accompanied by Superintendent of Jail Sami Ullah Shinwari during the inspection of different sections of the jail, said a press release issued here.

The judge visited different barracks and wards and inquired about the facilities being provided to jail inmates.

During the visit which was paid as per directives of the Peshawar High Court Chief Justice, the AD&SJ also listened to the problems being faced by prisoners and issued the necessary directive for resolving these issues at earliest.

He checked the meal being provided to inmates and medicines available at jail hospital for inmates. The judge expressed his satisfaction over the quality of food and health facilities.