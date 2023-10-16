Advisor directs transparent inquiry into deaths of three miners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Mineral Development, Planning, Energy and Power, Dr Sayyed Sarfaraz Ali Shah on Monday expressed profound grief over the deaths of three miners due to the breaking of the mine rope in the Kalakhel area of Khyber district.

While taking strong notice of the incident, he directed the authorities concerned to conduct a transparent inquiry into the incident and take steps to ensure the safety of the miners in the future.

In a statement issued from his office, the Advisor said the incident took place in the Mewa Din coal mine-45 in the Kalakhel area of Khyber, adding that investigations into the incident were underway. He informed that three people from Alpuri tehsil of Shangla district were killed in the incident.

In his statement stressed for implementation of the Mine Safety and Regulation Act and the safety of the lives of the miners.