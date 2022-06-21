Advisor to Federal Ombudsman visits EOBI, SSGC Mega Centre

Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Karachi Syed Zakir Hussain on Tuesday visited the regional office of Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and Mega Service Centre of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) at Korangi, and issued directives for resolution of complaints at the earliest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Karachi Syed Zakir Hussain on Tuesday visited the regional office of Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and Mega Service Centre of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) at Korangi, and issued directives for resolution of complaints at the earliest.

The visits were carried out on directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi for resolving complaints of general public under "Fori Insaf Aap ki Deliz Per" Programme, said a statement issued here.

During his visit to SSGC Mega Service Centre, Korangi, Zakir Hussain was briefed about working of the centre by Centre In-charge Riaz Hussain, and General Manager SSGC Adnan Rehman.

Advisor to Ombudsman also had conversation with people present their. He listened to their problems and issued instructions on the spot for their immediate solution.

Later, the advisor also visited the EOBI Regional Office in Korangi where Regional Head Faisal Murtaza briefed him about functions and performance of EOBI.

The advisor listened to the grievances of the pensioners present in the office and issued directives for resolution of their complaints at the earliest.