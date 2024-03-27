Advisor To Ombudsman For Continuing USC Subsidy To Deserving Families After Ramazan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Karachi, Syed Zakir Hussain on Wednesday paid a visit to an outlet of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to review the availability of essential items on subsidized rates to the public and the status of service delivery.
Syed Zakir Hussain along with a team from the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat inspected different sections of the Utility Store, checked quality and prices of available items of daily use, and also inquired about the process of sale of subsidized commodities to consumers.
Speaking at the occasion, he informed that the visits of Utility Stores were conducted on directives of the Federal ombudsman to review the facilities being provided by the government for providing relief to low-income families.
He expressed satisfaction with the stock position and availability and prices of essential items of daily use in the store as well as arrangements made to facilitate the consumers.
Syed Zakir Hussain termed the facilitation to beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and persons with monthly income of less than Rs 60,000 (PMT-60) as encouraging and said that Utility Stores Corporation (USC) was providing subsidies on 19 different essential commodities to the deserving families in the holy month of Ramzan.
He said that every BISP registered beneficiary may purchase the subsidized essential items of daily use in a specific quantity according to the monthly quota fixed by the USC while after the month of Ramzan the subsidy will be limited to only five items.
The Advisor stressed that subsidy on 19 essential items for deserving families should continue even after Ramzan-ul-Mubarak to provide relief to them. Regional Manager USC South region Aamir Naveed and Area Manager Ghulam Akbar Bhutto briefed the FOS team USC through its country-wide network was providing hundreds of commodities of daily use to people on lower prices.
As per government policy, the BISP beneficiaries and low-income families may avail of special subsidy on 19 items of daily use including wheat flour, rice, sugar, tea, dates, cooking oil and ghee, grams, baisan (gram flour) and pulses, they informed adding that the consumer will only tell his or her CNIC number and centralized data system will verify their eligibility for special subsidy.
They further informed that the rules of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority were strictly followed by the USC while centralized software evaluated the sale and demand of every individual store and supplies were made to the store according to the requirements.
On a query, they informed that as per the government policy, the BISP beneficiaries and PMT-60 consumers were allowed to purchase 20-kilogram wheat flour, 5 kg sugar, and 5 kg ghee or 5-liter cooking oil on special subsidized rates in a month.
Earlier, Advisor to FOS secretariat regional office Karachi Syed Zakir Hussain also paid a visit to Employees Old-age Benefits Institution (EOBI) Awami Markaz Office on Monday, March 25, 2024.
The Advisor received a briefing from the EOBI officers on the functions and responsibilities of the institution and also interacted with the workers present there.
The applicants informed the Advisor to FOS that inordinate delays were being made by EOBI in approval of their monthly pension and some cases they were pursuing their cases for two years.
The Advisor, on the occasion, instructed Director EOBI Arshad Rajput and other officers to resolve the legitimate issues of the applicants at the earliest.
He directed that all the issues of applicants must be reviewed in detail and those shall be addressed in the minimum possible time so that workers could be able to receive their monthly pensions.
Recent Stories
ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025
PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain
Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM
CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..
US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham
Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
74.90pc target of Negehban package achieved in Faisalabad42 seconds ago
-
Senator Samina condemns Bisham incident56 seconds ago
-
Railways CEO happy at revenue surge, promises on-time salaries58 seconds ago
-
British agency SNG to help prepare new sold waste management models1 minute ago
-
ATC grants bail to Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed in police station torching case1 minute ago
-
Commissioner for enhancing meat, milk production of Cholistani livestock11 minutes ago
-
Polio drops given to 303,262 kids in 2 days11 minutes ago
-
Joint operation leads to arrest robbery suspect11 minutes ago
-
Measures taken against dengue reviewed in meeting11 minutes ago
-
Minister imposes ban on posting, transfer in education department11 minutes ago
-
16 drug dealers nabbed, 41 liter liquor seized in successful operation11 minutes ago
-
Dacoit held after exchange of fire with police11 minutes ago